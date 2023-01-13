Jacksonville police investigating after middle school students get sick from eating gummies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday.

Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. However, no further details were given as to what type of gummies were involved.

Anderson says that after eating the gummies, the students were each individually checked by the school nurse and were later picked up by their parents.

He says that the school responded swiftly to investigate the situation and that school disciplinary consequences were applied

JPD is working with the principal at Northwoods Park Middle School on its ongoing investigation. Once that is complete, additional disciplinary action and legal consequences are expected to be applied.

Last September, several Hope Middle School students in Pitt County were hospitalized after becoming ill from gummies.

As WITN previously reported, a package of THC gummies and a quantity of marijuana were seized in that investigation.

