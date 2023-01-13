Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still looking for information in 2022 cold case

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it still needs information in the death of Cierra Webb.

Webb was murdered in November of 2022 at a party that more than 700 people attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road.

Deputies say they have continuously pleaded for help from partygoers to share videos and other helpful information that could assist with identifying the people responsible for the shooting.

If you have information that could assist, you may anonymously submit your information through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers website at https://halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org/

The sheriff’s office is also offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Team Cold Case is also providing a reward of up to $15,000.

