Greenville police searching for murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris.

Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who was dropped off with stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Harris, died at the hospital.

Detectives later determined that the stabbing likely occurred during a dispute in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville, and developed Tyson as a suspect in the case.

Tyson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective C. Dawson at (252) 329-4300 or Pitt County Crime Stoppers at (252)-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

