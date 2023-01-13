Greenville police searching for murder suspect

George Tyson III
George Tyson III(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is actively searching for 35-year-old George Wesley Tyson III in connection to the January 6 murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris.

Police say they responded to ECU Health Medical Center at approximately 11:30 A.M. on January 6 in reference to an individual who was dropped off with stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Harris, died at the hospital.

Detectives later determined that the stabbing likely occurred during a dispute in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville, and developed Tyson as a suspect in the case.

Tyson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Detective C. Dawson at (252) 329-4300 or Pitt County Crime Stoppers at (252)-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes

Latest News

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
"Bar 2022" is a new plan that will take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
New bridges in Onslow and Pender counties
New bridges coming to ENC counties
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak