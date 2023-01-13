Greenville coach named 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raymond Henderson of Greenville was named the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Frank Starling Coach of the Year, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

The SONC says Henderson has been an active volunteer coach for Special Olympics Pitt County for over six years, coaching basketball and flag football.

In June 2022, Henderson served as head coach for the Special Olympics Pitt County basketball team, which represented Team SONC at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The team won a silver medal in their division.

Henderson also facilitated the fundraising of over $25,000 for the team to attend the USA Games.

He was introduced to the Special Olympics group 6 years ago. Henderson works with the Autism Society of North Carolina and runs a local art studio.

