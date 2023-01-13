Greenville coach named 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year

Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year
Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year(Special Olympics North Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raymond Henderson of Greenville was named the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Frank Starling Coach of the Year, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

The SONC says Henderson has been an active volunteer coach for Special Olympics Pitt County for over six years, coaching basketball and flag football.

In June 2022, Henderson served as head coach for the Special Olympics Pitt County basketball team, which represented Team SONC at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The team won a silver medal in their division. 

Henderson also facilitated the fundraising of over $25,000 for the team to attend the USA Games.

He was introduced to the Special Olympics group 6 years ago.  Henderson works with the Autism Society of North Carolina and runs a local art studio.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
Ronald Parker, Zamian Harris
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

Latest News

WITN is partnering with The Junior League of Greenville to promote the second annual Volunteer...
WITN continues partnership with The Junior League of Greenville
Saving Graces for Felines: Molly and Maggie
9th annual Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
Don Skinner Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
Book signing event in Jacksonville
Book signing event in Jacksonville