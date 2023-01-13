Greenville city leaders vote to move forward with “Bar 2022″ plan that would eliminate 500-foot-ordiance

"Bar 2022" is a new plan that would take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville
"Bar 2022" is a new plan that would take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Business owners and residents in Greenville spoke out Thursday about city leaders looking to potentially change its 500-foot-bar separation rule.

The rule requires any new bars within the city limits to be located no closer than 500 feet from an existing bar. However, the city has been looking to modify that and councilmembers met Thursday night to discuss an alternative that would eliminate the rule.

The 500-foot-rule has been in place for almost 13 years, but it may be coming to an end soon after the council voted to continue looking into a plan they call “Bar 2022.″

The rule would place a specific size limit on bars. However, if the rule is passed, the current 500-foot-ordinance would be eliminated everywhere except near homes and churches.

The plan was proposed by some members of the council as a way to put guard rails up if the 500-foot ordinance is taken away.

Jumail Blount, who is the owner of Area 22 Hookah Lounge, says he doesn’t agree with the 500-foot rule because he feels isn’t fair.

“Honestly, I’m against the 500-foot-rule,” Blount said. “I’m for the Bar 2022 rule, if it’s going to be expanded throughout the whole city. I think it opens the doors for unfairness for new business owners and some business owners that aren’t allowed to obtain an ABC permit.”

On the other hand, Greenville resident Travien Snow says he believes that things are fine the way they currently are.

“I feel like they should just keep it where it’s at,” Snow said. “There’s enough bars and liquor stores in Greenville. I’m pretty sure whether people go out or they go the club, they’re going to find something to drink. I don’t really think increasing the bars would be healthy.”

The city didn’t vote to pass Bar 2022 rules Thursday, however, they voted to continue looking into it to see if it will work for everyone in Greenville going forward.

The city also says they will revisit the Bar 2022 proposal at a later date after they do more research because they would like to expand it citywide.

