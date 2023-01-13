Fur Baby Feature: Meet Matzah

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three’s first Friday Fur Baby of 2023 is Matzah!

She is about 7 months old and has been in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s care since she was just a month old.

She has been in multiple foster homes and learned how cozy it is, especially when you have a nice dog bed!

She warms up quickly and even knows how to sit!

Matzah loves other dogs and can play all day. Her foster said she is just a goofy sweetheart.

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

