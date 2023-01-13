Former ECU, D.H. Conley wide receiver C.J. Johnson invited to NFL Combine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity is on the table for now former East Carolina wide receiver C.J. Johnson.

C.J. shared on social media he has been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.

The D.H. Conley product declared for the NFL draft last week. Johnson had over one thousand yards receiving with 10 touchdowns in 13 games for the Pirates this fall. A huge bounce-back season for C.J.

The NFL Combine is from April 27th to the 29th in Indianapolis.

The Hula Bowl is Saturday in Orlando, Florida. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and lineman Noah Henderson accepted invititations for the scouting game. It calls itself the nation’s premier college football all-star game. Ahlers shined some light on his next steps following the bowl game in Birmingham.

“I play in the Hula Bowl the 14th, so it is kind of go time with that. I played the whole season with a torn labrum,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Tore my first, third drive the first game of the season. Gotta get that fixed and then see where life takes me, football takes me. You know I love this sport.”

Hula Bowl kicks off at noon on Saturday. It’s being shown on CBS Sports Network.

