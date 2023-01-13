Don Skinner Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A music organization here in the East is hosting a “Guitarfest” this weekend.

The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association’s 9th annual Don Skinner Guitarfest will take place Saturday.

An open jam period runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Turnage Theatre Gallery in Washington. Then, individual artists will start performing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those artists include Bob Daw, the Moore Family Trio, and Morgan Hudson Vickers.

Admission is free, and the organization is collecting donations for the Eagles Wings Food Pantry, which helps fight hunger in Beaufort County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.