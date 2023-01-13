Book signing event in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An author will be signing copies of his book about North Carolina Friday here in the East.

Corban Addison published “Wastelands” in May of 2022. The book details the fight of North Carolinians against large-scale pig farming and its harmful effects on the environment.

The signing will take place Friday at the Barnes and Noble in the Jacksonville Mall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is hosting the event and will be there to answer questions about factory farming in our state.

