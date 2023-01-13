Bear Grass Charter boys basketball battles past North Duplin

BGC 59, North Duplin 54
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter built a big lead, lost it, and found a way to get passed North Duplin 59-54 on Thursday night in Bear Grass.

Bears Cayden Council had 18 points to lead all scorers. Brayden Taylor had 17 points for Bear Grass as they had an eight point lead at the half.

North Duplin came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Treyshawn Ruffin leading the way for the Rebels with 13 points.

Lots of free throws down the stretch and the Bears pulled out the win on their home floor.

