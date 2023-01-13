3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd.

When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure.

After extinguishing the fire and making entry, firefighters found the three victims that consisted of two females ages 71 and 44 and a male, age 19.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification to family.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes

Latest News

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
Matzah is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Matzah
George Tyson III
Greenville police searching for murder suspect