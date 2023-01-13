3 people dead after Pasquotank County structure fire

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 3 people are dead after a structure fire in Pasquotank County.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 12:33 A.M. on Friday to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd.

When they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed with visible flames throughout the structure.

After extinguishing the fire and making entry, firefighters found the three victims that consisted of two females ages 71 and 44 and a male, age 19.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification to family.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

