A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting late Wednesday night in Goldsboro sends one woman to a hospital.

Goldsboro Police say around 11:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of E. Lockhaven Drive, finding a 54-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say a family member living with the woman told officers that she shot herself.

Wayne EMS personnel took the woman to UNC Health Wayne, then she was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

At last report, the victim was in critical condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. This investigation is still developing.

