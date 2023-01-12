West Craven boys earn 10th straight win to set up first place showdown with Farmville Central on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central pulled away from West Craven down the stretch in rout to its 10th win in a row 63-42 on Wednesday night.

The Rams picked up their 14th win of the season. They will meet Farmville Central in the “backyard brawl” on Friday night in Snow Hill. Both teams are 5-0 in the conference.

