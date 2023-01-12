Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

Ronald Parker, Zamian Harris
Ronald Parker, Zamian Harris(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl.

The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker, 29, from Greenville was arrested on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they made controlled buys of pills containing fentanyl from the two men.

During a traffic stop, deputies say they found a pill containing fentanyl and a plastic bag that contained a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Bond for Harris was set at $120,000 secured, while Parker was given a $105,000 secured bond.

