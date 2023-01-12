Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95.

Nash County deputies say Linc Brooks was pulled over Wednesday by their Highway Interdiction Team for multiple traffic violations.

They said during the conversation, Brooks brought up that he was a retired Rocky Mount officer and he began to obstruct, resist and delay the deputies as they were attempting to search his GMC Denali.

Inside the man’s truck, they found nearly seven ounces of cocaine hidden in the center console. A search of Brooks’ Rocky Mount home found four pistols, scales, and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Deputies said the cocaine has a street value of approximately $20,000.

Brooks has been charged with trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics, and obstructing, resisting, and delaying a public officer.

Deputies confiscated the Denali and the 52-year-old man is being held on a $275,000 bond.

Rocky Mount said Brooks retired as a senior police officer on January 1, 2006, having worked for them since August 1996.

