Pitt CC defeats rival Lenoir CC men’s basketball

Bulldogs 85, Lancers 77
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College held off a late charge from Lenoir Community College Wednesday night defeating their rivals 85-77.

The Bulldogs were up 12 with 80 seconds to play but baskets and turnovers turned it into a two score game in the final minute.

They were able to make some free throws and close out the win.

“Being the coach, I don’t think we did a whole lot of things well. What prevailed us tonight was the rebounding late in the ball game,” says PCC head coach Darrick Mullens, “We didn’t do a lot of things well, we failed to execute, we missed a lot of free throw opportunities so we gave up a lot on the board. End of the night we will be a better team after we get back in the lab tomorrow.”

