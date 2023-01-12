Pitt CC defeats rival Lenoir CC men’s basketball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College held off a late charge from Lenoir Community College Wednesday night defeating their rivals 85-77.

The Bulldogs were up 12 with 80 seconds to play but baskets and turnovers turned it into a two score game in the final minute.

They were able to make some free throws and close out the win.

“Being the coach, I don’t think we did a whole lot of things well. What prevailed us tonight was the rebounding late in the ball game,” says PCC head coach Darrick Mullens, “We didn’t do a lot of things well, we failed to execute, we missed a lot of free throw opportunities so we gave up a lot on the board. End of the night we will be a better team after we get back in the lab tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.