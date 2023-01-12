Pirate Club sets all-time fundraising record for single year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University Educational Foundation, better known as the Pirate Club, reached the highest fundraising record in one year.

Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the Pirate Club raised $36,743,828 thanks to generous donations. This broke their goal by nearly $4 million.

The department’s fundraising efforts in 2022, led by the Pirate Club staff and ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert, include the third and fourth largest gifts in history. They tell WITN that four of the largest donations in the club’s history were in the last four years.

“We are so thankful and appreciative to our generous donors for the incredible support we receive annually and for making 2022 a record-breaking year,” Gilbert said. “The significant support is a testament to the belief our donors have in ECU Athletics and our 400-plus student-athletes. The scholarship funds raised annually allow us to provide a transformative experience for our student-athletes on and off the field. We are fortunate to have a dedicated and committed Pirate Club staff who are working daily on behalf of all Pirates.”

The Pirate Club says nearly 11,000 individuals and businesses, 5,547 being new donors, gave support last year. All the record-breaking support goes to the athletic programs at ECU.

“On behalf of the Pirate Club staff, we want to thank our Pirate Club members who made the choice to invest in ECU Athletics and for making 2022 a historic year for our foundation,” Robinson said.

