Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids’ Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately.

The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was deleted altogether.

The post partially read, “I have avoided raising rates for families while dramatically increasing teacher salaries over the last two years. Not once have I cut corners in the care of your children. However, I now hear from teachers I am selfish and have failed to treat them well, so they have all planned to quit their jobs at months end- forcing me to close the center.”

The post also told parents they could collect their children’s belongings starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Parents are still left wondering why the facility is closing and one parent said she was frustrated, and her kids were sad as they were unable to say goodbye to their friends and teachers.

“It kinda puts him out of his sort, like his whole routine is off which is a lot of parents that have older kids who have to explain to their older kids, look you’re not going to be at daycare today. You’re not going to see your friends anymore like that’s hurtful and the kids are suffering the most like nobody else but the kids,” said parent, Haley Knapp,

There was a locksmith at the facility Thursday morning already changing the locks of the building. He said the owner’s son is helping sell the property and already has several offers.

Parents were also told the owner of the daycare would be at the facility at 2:00 p.m. to answer any questions parents may have. A few people showed up, but she then told parents she had COVID and was not able to come.

“We didn’t get a letter. We didn’t get a month’s notice ya know we got it off a Facebook post and it kinda put a lot of parents in a bind having to scramble to find childcare. Parents had to take off work today and it’s just not fair and it’s not right,” said Knapp.

We were also told by parents that those who paid in advance have not heard anything about a refund yet.

