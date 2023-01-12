North Carolina breaks employment record for the second year in a row

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says a total of 28,690 new jobs came to North Carolina within this past year topping the record in 2021 by more than 4,000. The new jobs were created in the state through 182 business recruitments, expansions, or rural development projects.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, the new workforce expansion generated $19.3 billion of capital investment breaking 2021′s record of $10 billion.

Sixty-six percent of the economic development projects also chose to locate or expand to rural areas.

“The state has done a great job of making sure the prosperity is recognized and realized in all parts of the state. Speaking for Wilson County in particular I think we’ve done a really good job at being aggressive about the types and sizes of business that we want,” said Ryan Simons, the Wilson Chamber of Commerce President.

One of the companies that expanded was ABEC, which will bring 250 jobs to Wilson County over the next three years.

“An announcement like that where a company like ABEC is gonna come in and inject the type of investment the types of jobs into a community like Wilson, with their high paying jobs that pay high or above minimum wage it’s something that really energizes and continues to build momentum as we look to attract industries of that same caliber,” said Simons.

The biotech manufacturing company is based in Pennsylvania and the human resources director says they were drawn to Wilson County due to a number of reasons.

“We looked at building availability, we looked at land availability and most importantly talent availability, and really that’s why we kinda landed on Wilson and the other plus is for us is ya know it’s close to Raleigh and the Triangle of course, this bio format crescent region really holds a lot of our customers,” said Andy Kanter, ABEC’s Humans Resources Director.

The president of the chamber of commerce also says everyone will need to look within their community to continue to make it attractive for bigger companies to break another record number.

Gov Cooper announced 22 new grants last year for business expansion, all going to rural communities that totaled $4 million which helped aid some of the new job opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.