NCHSAA needs more officials, Supervisor of Officials shares some reasons and remedies

“We are not able to put back in quality like we are losing.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recently the North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved a 10 percent pay raise for officials of all sports.

We spoke with the Supervisor of Officials Wednesday and he says it was to reward officials not necessarily to entice new ones.

Although, there is a shortage of officials in all sports.

It is a problem nationwide. One true here in the east and all over North Carolina.

“There’s a group of people that are retiring. Their legs are giving out,” says NCHSAA Supervisor of Officials Cecil Mock, “We are not able to put back in quality like we are losing. That creates animosity on the sideline.”

One of the other aspects Mock says has been an inefficient response. Get the interested officials in the right door.

“Trying to grab them right there,” says Mock, “Instead of oh yeah, I reached out, but never heard anything back. As soon as I hear about it, get it right out.”

The problem for all in sports is when it gets out of hand. Can be fans, coaches, players, or parents. Mock says it is the major cause of the official shortage across the state and the country. He says accountability could help solve the shortage.

“We gotta focus on what’s on the court, we gotta focus on what’s on the wrestling mat, we gotta focus on what’s on the field,” says Mock, “We have gotten a little thin-skinned as officials. I have said that to them publicly... Administrators have to step up. When they become proactive when they recognize that behavior across the gym, go get it, now!”

We used local video for examples not to call out anyone. Most schools do a good job in our area and around according to Mock. It needs to be universal across the board though. It might help the shortage of people wanting to officiate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Biden Administration proposes new student loan debt plan
Millions of Americans could be impacted as the Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments
Tavoris Mathis
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
Pitt County Schools
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

Latest News

West Craven Greene Central
West Craven boys earn 10th straight win to set up first place showdown with Farmville Central on Friday
Rivalry night sees Trinity Christian boys and Christ Covenant girls earn wins
Rivalry night sees Trinity Christian boys and Christ Covenant girls earn wins
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Brind’Amour headed to coach at NHL All-Star weekend