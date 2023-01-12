NCHSAA needs more officials, Supervisor of Officials shares some reasons and remedies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recently the North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved a 10 percent pay raise for officials of all sports.

We spoke with the Supervisor of Officials Wednesday and he says it was to reward officials not necessarily to entice new ones.

Although, there is a shortage of officials in all sports.

It is a problem nationwide. One true here in the east and all over North Carolina.

“There’s a group of people that are retiring. Their legs are giving out,” says NCHSAA Supervisor of Officials Cecil Mock, “We are not able to put back in quality like we are losing. That creates animosity on the sideline.”

One of the other aspects Mock says has been an inefficient response. Get the interested officials in the right door.

“Trying to grab them right there,” says Mock, “Instead of oh yeah, I reached out, but never heard anything back. As soon as I hear about it, get it right out.”

The problem for all in sports is when it gets out of hand. Can be fans, coaches, players, or parents. Mock says it is the major cause of the official shortage across the state and the country. He says accountability could help solve the shortage.

“We gotta focus on what’s on the court, we gotta focus on what’s on the wrestling mat, we gotta focus on what’s on the field,” says Mock, “We have gotten a little thin-skinned as officials. I have said that to them publicly... Administrators have to step up. When they become proactive when they recognize that behavior across the gym, go get it, now!”

We used local video for examples not to call out anyone. Most schools do a good job in our area and around according to Mock. It needs to be universal across the board though. It might help the shortage of people wanting to officiate.

