Lifelong Pirate fan tells decades of football tales in new book

ECU Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
ECU Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium(WITN)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate Nation knows the purple and gold blood runs deep in the East.

From his time as a student to his days of retirement, Carl Davis is a Pirate fan through and through.

He’s traveled hundreds of thousands of miles meeting the people that make Pirate football what we know it to be and writes that story in a book called ‘My View from 20 Rows Up.’

Davis and his wife traveled far and wide to catch ECU play in their away games. He says in the 90s, there was no ESPN+ to stream from.

With a little editing and a lot of love, he writes for his generation and the next ship of Pirate fans.

‘My View from 20 Rows Up’ can be found on Amazon or locally at Stadium Sports and U.B.E.

All proceeds from the purchase go to an access scholarship for students unable to afford tuition at ECU.

