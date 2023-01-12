LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – LG Electronics has announced a recall of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TV can become unstable while assembled on the stands, causing them to fall over.

The TVs weigh about 100 pounds and could potentially injure someone.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with numbers: 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD and 86NANO75UQA.

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.

So far, LG Electronics has received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone using the TV’s supporting stand legs should detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children.

Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to obtain replacement screws and stand parts.

Those who are using the wall mount for their TV can continue doing so at no risk.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Biden Administration proposes new student loan debt plan
Millions of Americans could be impacted as the Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments
Demayjon Williams
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
RIVER BEND SERGEANT SPEAKS 0110
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden discusses classified documents found at his residence
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shoots himself at elementary school, police say