Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force meets for first monthly meeting to reduce gang violence

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday there will be the first meeting of a task force in the East focused on reducing crime in one town.

The Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force is meeting for the first time to discuss gang violence and crime prevention in the city.

The new task force will meet monthly to address crime-related issues and identify solutions to help reduce the rate of crime in Kinston.

This task force comes after a wave of violence rocked the city late last year.

The meeting takes place at the Kinston Police Department training room at 10 a.m.

