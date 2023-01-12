Greene Central boys earn 10th straight win to set up first place showdown with Farmville Central on Friday

Greene Central 63, West Craven 42
West Craven vs Green Central Basketball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central pulled away from West Craven down the stretch in rout to its 10th win in a row 63-42 on Wednesday night.

The Rams picked up their 14th win of the season. They will meet Farmville Central in the “backyard brawl” on Friday night in Snow Hill. Both teams are 5-0 in the conference.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Biden Administration proposes new student loan debt plan
Millions of Americans could be impacted as the Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments
Demayjon Williams
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
RIVER BEND SERGEANT SPEAKS 0110
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

Latest News

Lack of officials
NCHSAA needs more officials, Supervisor of Officials shares some reasons and remedies
Rivalry night sees Trinity Christian boys and Christ Covenant girls earn wins
Rivalry night sees Trinity Christian boys and Christ Covenant girls earn wins
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Brind’Amour headed to coach at NHL All-Star weekend