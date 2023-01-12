Friday the 13th drawing offers lucky $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Friday the 13th could be an Eastern Carolina resident’s lucky day with the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpot winner can choose to take the $1.35 billion in an annuity or $707.9 million in cash. This jackpot is the fourth-largest in all of American history.

“Players dream at having a chance to win a jackpot worth over a billion dollars,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the state lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that someone in North Carolina will get lucky this Friday the 13th and win that incredible prize.”

The Mega Millions jackpot has been on a roll with 25 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last win came in the Oct. 14 drawing when two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

