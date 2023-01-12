Feasibility study underway for Washington-Greenville greenway

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A study will soon be underway to look at the feasibility of a greenway between two Eastern Carolina cities.

An arm of the state Department of Transportation is looking into the possibility of building a greenway connecting Greenville with Washington.

The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is working with the McAdams Company on the feasibility of the Washington-Greenville Greenway.

According to Mid-East, the Washington-Greenville Greenway would be a 20+ mile greenway connecting the two cities. This would be part of the East Coast Greenway Coastal Route and N.C. Bicycle Route 2, allowing visitors and residents a protected corridor to walk and bike.

If built, it would be connected to the existing greenway in Greenville.

This study will take about a year to complete and then Mid-East RPO will submit the project to the DOT and explore possible funding options.

