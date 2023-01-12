Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman.

Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street.

The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Oats should call Wilson police at 252-237-8300.

