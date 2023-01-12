Community rallies around dog who lost owner in house fire

Community rallies around dog who lost owner in house fire
By Justin Lundy
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A dog in the east is recovering from severe burns after surviving a deadly house fire that killed its owner.

Like any ordinary dog, ‘Sport’ loves to sniff around and eat any treat in his vicinity. But his foster parent, Dr. Anyce Nagle, believes most beloved pets haven’t endured anything near the extent he has.

“I can’t say enough about him, Dr. Nagle said. “For everything he has been through, he started out with some pretty severe burns and his vision has not been great because of the damage to his eyes.”

The dog’s injuries were the result of a deadly house fire off Meadow street in New Bern back in December. The fire claimed the lives of 69-year-old Timothy Gibbons and 72-year-old Elizabeth Perry.

Neighbors say Sport was Gibbons’ dog.

Currently, the dog is living with Dr. Nagle and a few other little buddies to keep him company.

“He has remained the sweetest the dog,” Dr. Nagle said. “The more he comes out of his shell, he’s a total goofball who just wants to lay in your lap and cuddle.”

While Sport’s recovery progresses, his first medical bill was pricey.

“The initial visit to the emergency clinic is a little more than $3,000. He’s still on multiple medications and he’s receiving medication three times a day,” Nagle said.

But thankfully the community rallied behind him, raising more than $5,000.

He’ll most likely have several more treatments soon.

Dr. Nagle says it’ll be a long road to when he’ll be eligible for adoption.

“That should be between six to twelve months and hopefully he should have a home,” Dr. Nagle said.

If you would like to donate to Sport’s medical bills, click here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
Demayjon Williams
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Biden Administration proposes new student loan debt plan
Millions of Americans could be impacted as the Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments
Demetrius Thomas
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

Latest News

TikiTok banned on state devices with governor’s executive order
Community rallies around dog who lost owner in house fire
Community rallies around dog who lost owner in house fire
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges