Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Breezy Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We shouldn’t be as cold tonight as we set up for a very warm Thursday. Temperatures initially fall into the 40s and then start to rise to the 50s by sunrise. Highs will be in the upper 60s/low 70s Thursday afternoon thanks to breezy southerly winds. A few isolated showers are possible but the best chance of rain arrives late Thursday night.

Rainfall amounts still don’t look like anything to get excited about, mostly less than a half-inch possible. The bigger impact will be the cold air arriving behind the rain. Temperatures fall on Friday and highs on Saturday only hit the 40s. Windy conditions are expected through Saturday.

The cold won’t hang around long. We could see 60s and 70s again quickly next week. The warmer we stay through January, the colder it’s going to get for February. We could see another chance of rain next week too.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday

Cloudy and isolated shower. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday

Cloudy skies and a few lingering showers early, followed by partial clearing. High 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

