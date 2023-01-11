U.S. 117 in Duplin County closed again until noon Wednesday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -U.S. 117 in Duplin County is closed once again in both directions due to poor visibility from smoke from a nearby fire.

The NCDOT expects the closure to last through Wednesday at noon.

The road is closed from Sheffield Road to Brooks Quinn Road.

Earlier Tuesday the dense smoke caused numerous car crashes and forced Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School to shut down at 10:00 a.m. after smoke got into the school.

Officials say the smoke is from a legal, prescribed fire on private property that happened over the weekend and continued to burn.

