Teacher of the Week: Marsha Quintanilla

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 11th is Maria Marsha Quintanilla.

Quintanilla is a Spanish teacher at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School. She is a graduate of James Kenan High School and James Sprunt Community College. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. This is her 13th year teaching Spanish 1 and Spanish 2.

She says she loves “when her students are learning a new concept in class and all of a sudden you can tell when they understand the concepts because they light up and a smile comes over their faces.”

The student who nominated Quintanilla wrote:

“She is extremely devoted to her students and school. She spends extra hours working on engaging assignments and new projects. She is well deserving of this recognition.”

Congratulations Mrs. Quintanilla!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

