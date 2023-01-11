Teacher of the Week: Marsha Quintanilla

Teacher of the Week: Marsha Quintanilla
Teacher of the Week: Marsha Quintanilla(Marsha Quintanilla)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 11th is Maria Marsha Quintanilla.

Quintanilla is a Spanish teacher at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School. She is a graduate of James Kenan High School and James Sprunt Community College.  She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.  This is her 13th year teaching Spanish 1 and Spanish 2.

She says she loves “when her students are learning a new concept in class and all of a sudden you can tell when they understand the concepts because they light up and a smile comes over their faces.”

The student who nominated Quintanilla wrote:

“She is extremely devoted to her students and school. She spends extra hours working on engaging assignments and new projects. She is well deserving of this recognition.”

Congratulations Mrs. Quintanilla!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Tavoris Mathis
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Greenville police investigate a stabbing
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
William Jones
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Flights at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and Albert J. Ellis Airport are delayed due to the...
ENC flights delayed due to FAA computer outage
First Alert Forecast For January 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast For January 11, 2023
RIVER BEND SERGEANT SPEAKS 0110
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing