South Central girls crush Jacksonville, Evans recently set school record for rebounds in a game

24 rebounds against North Pitt new Falcons mark
Evans school record rebounds
Evans school record rebounds(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls took care of business on Tuesday beating Jacksonville 67-27 in Big Carolina conference action. D.H. Conley won at New Bern. Conley and South Central are tied for the conference lead and will meet Friday night.

Brook Evans set the school record for rebounds in a game last week at North Pitt. 24 rebounds in one game, by a freshman!

“That was my biggest accomplishment honestly. That kinda pushed me to do more. I wanted to win but I was really just continuing to do my part on the court even though we lost,” says South Central freshman Brook Evans, “I have an awesome coach that’s pushing me to do better. I’m in the gym almost every day working and getting better.”

