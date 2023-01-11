Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Climbing temps; Tracking showers Thursday night

Cold air returns this weekend
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly sunny skies with patchy clouds streaming through the area is likely this afternoon. Initially light and variable winds may increasing up to a fresh breeze flowing in from the SW at 10 to 15 mph. The changes in direction and flow serves as an indication of our next weather system expected to arrive by Thursday.

The best chance of rain arrives Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts still don’t look like anything to get excited about, mostly less than a half inch possible. The bigger impact will be the cold air arriving behind the rain. After we try to hit 70 on Thursday, temperatures fall on Friday to give us highs in the 40s on Saturday. Windy conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday.

The cold won’t hang around long. We could see 60s and 70s again pretty quickly next week. The warmer we stay for the first half of January, the colder it’s going to get for the last half of the month. We could see another chance of rain next week too.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies. High 60F. Winds E at 5.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Cloudy skies with scattered showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Rain early...then trending partly cloudy. High 58F. Winds NW at 7 to 12 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

