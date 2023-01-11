Rivalry night sees Trinity Christian boys and Christ Covenant girls earn wins

Huge comeback for Tigers boys
Trinity Christian boys comeback to beat rival Christ Covenant
Trinity Christian boys comeback to beat rival Christ Covenant(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rivalry night for Christ Covenant of Winterville and Trinity Christian of Greenville’s basketball teams.

In the boy’s game Christ Covenant led by 11 points through three quarters but Trinity Christian scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to get the win 60-55.

Carter Jordan leading the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers in the win.

Christ Covenant got most of its points from Olivia and Eliza Entzminger. The duo scored 34 of the Spartans 44 points in the 44-31 win.

