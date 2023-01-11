Prisoner escapes custody from Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was in District Court this morning in Martin County escaped, according to deputies.

Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office he was able to escape and ran from the Government Center.

The 35-year-old Powell was last seen running toward Moratoc Park.

Powell was last wearing black pants and an olive green hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees the man should call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500 or Martin Central Communications at 252-792-8151.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.