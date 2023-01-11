Prescribed burns at Piney Island and Bogue

(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) conducts two prescribed burns.

The air station’s Environmental Affairs Department said it will be conducting an approximately 3,000-acre burn of marshland on Piney Island on Thursday. They warn that smoke may affect Ocracoke residents and those around the Outer Banks.

The second burn will be 50 acres of forestland on the MCALF Bogue on Sunday. Smoke may affect areas around Emerald Isle and could persist into the following Monday but it will be closely monitored.

For both days, ignition will begin at about 10 a.m.

The burns will be conducted by trained personnel within EAD.

The air station says prescribed fires are essential to restore the fire adapted ecosystems at Cherry Point. Additionally, prescribed fire reduces hazardous fuel build-up near the flight line, lowers the threat of wildfire, and benefits wildlife by improving habitat.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Tavoris Mathis
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Biden Administration proposes new student loan debt plan
Millions of Americans could be impacted as the Department of Education is proposing lower student loan payments
Pitt County Schools
Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School
William Jones
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County

Latest News

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Khalil Jefferson
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
Demetrius Thomas
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
Ikeviaun Johnson
Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent