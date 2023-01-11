Prescribed burns at Piney Island and Bogue

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) conducts two prescribed burns.

The air station’s Environmental Affairs Department said it will be conducting an approximately 3,000-acre burn of marshland on Piney Island on Thursday. They warn that smoke may affect Ocracoke residents and those around the Outer Banks.

The second burn will be 50 acres of forestland on the MCALF Bogue on Sunday. Smoke may affect areas around Emerald Isle and could persist into the following Monday but it will be closely monitored.

For both days, ignition will begin at about 10 a.m.

The burns will be conducted by trained personnel within EAD.

The air station says prescribed fires are essential to restore the fire adapted ecosystems at Cherry Point. Additionally, prescribed fire reduces hazardous fuel build-up near the flight line, lowers the threat of wildfire, and benefits wildlife by improving habitat.

