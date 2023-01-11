Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

By WITN Web Team and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide.

A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains around 11:00 a.m. Friday behind Dockside Apartments, which is adjacent to the greenway.

Police said that was believed to be the last known location of Jefferson and has been searched numerous times by law enforcement, fire personnel, family members, and volunteer search teams.

Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd.

The man’s car was found parked at Greensprings Park which has an entrance to the Greenville greenway.

Jefferson’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, organized search efforts along the greenway. She said she was able to find his jacket in the Tar River which contained his keys, cell phone, and glasses.

