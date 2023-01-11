Overnight fire near brewery in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning of a fire overnight that crews are working to contain.

WITN received a tip about a brewery possibly on fire in Williamston. Williamston Fire Chief Mike Peaks tells us a fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at 420 South Haughton Street. We are told Hook Hand Brewery owns the piece of property but the fire was in a separate building two blocks up at a garage, and that it was being renovated.

The investigation is underway and crews are on the scene. We’ll give you more information as it comes in to us.

