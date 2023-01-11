Onslow County airport impact on economy reaches new heights

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation biannual economic report revealed how much Albert Ellis Airport impacted state and local economies.

The DOT says the Onslow County airport contributed $707,470,000 to the economy, and $228 million of that was from payroll alone.

NC State University Institute of Transportation Research and Education study based on 2021 data shows that over 11% of North Carolina’s economy is tied to airports and the businesses that use them.

OAJ provides critical and convenient access to the nation’s air transportation system that supports business and industry as well as enhancing the citizens’ quality of life. As the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic it is encouraging to see that the airport’s impact on the community continues to expand at a substantial rate. The airport is home to two airlines, two medivac operations, a flight school, hosts firefighting and cargo flights, supports aerial application for agriculture and provides the military with a location for important flight training and mobility. The airport is an important economic engine operated by Onslow County supplying much needed employment and generating governmental revenue used to help keep local taxes low.

Albert Ellis has been serving Eastern North Carolina since February 1971.

To view the full North Carolina State of Aviation report, including the breakdown of each individual airport’s contributions, at www.ncdot.gov/aviation.

