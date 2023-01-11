More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school.

Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun.

Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at Farmville Central High School and the discovery of a weapon.

School officials say the lockdown started at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. As Farmville police and PCS Security investigated, they learned additional information about a possible weapon on campus.

Following a brief search, police say they discovered Williams with the gun.

The school remained on modified lockdown status until 2:35 p.m.

The 18-year-old Farmville resident remains in jail on a $15,000 bond this morning.

