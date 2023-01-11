Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

Demetrius Thomas
Demetrius Thomas(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail.

Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.

Deputies found the stolen car and started to make contact with the suspect who then ran across the interstate into the northbound rest area. He eventually ran into woods behind that rest area.

A perimeter was set up and a K-9 was used to help find the man. After about 20 minutes, Demetrius Thomas came out of the woods.

Deputies say they searched the area and found a handgun thrown in the wood line. It too was stolen from Maryland.

The 19-year-old man from Rural Hall was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer, and an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Thomas was given a $50,000 bond but is also being held as fugitive charges from Maryland.

