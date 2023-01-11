Jury convicts Greenville man for shooting at detective and FBI agent

Ikeviaun Johnson
Ikeviaun Johnson(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man for shooting at a Greenville police detective and an FBI agent.

Ikeviaun Johnson was found guilty of assault on federal officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence.

The shooting happened on October 16, 2020, when the two officers were conducting surveillance and were shot at in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road by a passing car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said eight rounds were fired at the officer’s vehicle and witnesses identified Johnson as the shooter.

The Greenville detective was deputized as a member of a federal task force at the time.

The 22-year-old man faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in April.

