ENC flights delayed due to FAA computer outage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple flights here in Eastern Carolina have been delayed due to an ongoing computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines flight 5976 from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport to Charlotte Douglas is delayed.

It was originally scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

American Airlines flight 6029 from Albert J. Ellis Airport to Charlotte is also delayed.

The flight was scheduled for a 6:45 a.m. departure as well.

The FAA says it will provide frequent updates as it made progress on this outage.

