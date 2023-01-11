Eastern Carolina travelers deal with flight delays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of travelers are scrambling to get flights changed after the first national grounding of flights in nearly two decades.

Traveler, Greg Davis says, “Seems I’m going to spend 8 hours in the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Seems like American can’t book me anywhere from here, but they said there was a flight available in Raleigh. However I called American Airlines to make the change and they don’t answer the phone for at least two hours, so it’s a pretty good cluster.”

The flight delays were the result of the computer crash of the Federal Aviation Administration’s pre-flight system. “That is the information that pilots get when they do pre-flight. Obviously, they weren’t able to get that information and that’s very important to safety, so FAA put a ground stop on flights,” PGV’s Director, Bill Hopper told WITN.

With nearly 7,300 flights delayed and 1,100 canceled flights according to FlightAware, here in the East, travelers are still experiencing the ramifications.

For one first-time flyer, Kenyon Bass, the experience has altered his thoughts on flying. “This will be my first flight and it crashed, it was just so surprising and a shock to me. First, I didn’t know how to feel because I didn’t know if I’d be scared or worried or not. I’m just ready to see how this first plane ride will be for me to see if I’ll travel in the future.”

Though PGV has only experienced one canceled flight and future flights seem to be on track, there are still concerns.

“Who knows, it’s just a matter of rescheduling, getting people back on their flights and everything. It just takes time, it’s just like when you have a snowstorm,” Hopper says.

Airport officials remain hopeful. Hopper says, “You never say never however, the system works, and I feel comfortable that things will continue on as normal after this. This is all about safety, and if you’re going to exercise safety in the name of caution, that’s not a bad thing.”

According to the Department of Transportation, the FAA outage occurred at a usually slow time after the holiday travel season, but the demand to recover is strong as travel continues to recover near pre-pandemic levels.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the problems with NOTAM, or Notice to Air Missions, however, there are no signs of a cyberattack.

