Four dogs dead, three survive in Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say four dogs died and three others survived in a morning house fire in Jones County.

Firefighters were notified just around 9:40 a.m. of the fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton.

Interim Emergency Management Director Roger Dail said no one was at home when the fire broke out. He said there are dogs still unaccounted for and there is also the possibility that cats also perished in the fire.

The single-story house was destroyed in the fire, and Jones County is still working to determine how the fire started.

