Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more.

“I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear it, see it on the news, so it’s pretty much normal to me,” said neighbor Wade Perkins.

The 1300 block of Ward Street, by Hudson Street, is where investigators say 34-year-old Broderick Harris was stabbed. He later died at ECU Health Medical Center.

“On Friday we were contacted by ECU Health about a male who had been dropped off by a private vehicle at the emergency department with stab wounds,” said Greenville Police PIO Kristen Hunter. “At the time we had very little information about who dropped him off, how he got to the hospital, where this incident may have even occurred if it had even occurred within city limits.”

Kaynetta Satterthwaite is Harris’ cousin. She said she watched the violence unfold - a moment she’s still processing.

“He didn’t deserve it, and he didn’t put out that type of energy out,” she said, adding that her cousin was working to better his life. “He just got a job. He was trying to go back to school.”

Satterthwaite added that Harris was a good person, talented at sports and funny. “He had a good heart, a big heart,” she said.

So why the delay in releasing information? Hunter said they had a lot of questions to answer.

“We weren’t even sure if this happened within our jurisdiction, meaning that we would not even be the investigating law enforcement agency,” Hunter explained. “Really, the key piece of evidence was using cameras at the hospital system to first determine how he got there, and then they were able to kind of backtrack from there.”

As police continue to investigate, Satterthwaite is reliving Friday morning, with regret.

“Whatever they was doing or whatever they was trying to do, I wish they would’ve thought better,” she said. “I wish I could’ve stopped it in some sort of, type of way.”

Police have a person of interest in this case. They expect to make an arrest in the near future.

