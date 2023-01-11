Brind’Amour headed to coach at NHL All-Star weekend

RALEIGH, NC - Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will represent the Metropolitan Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star weekend in Florida next month.

The National Hockey League announced the honor today. The Canes are the division leader and with the first place position comes the coaching recognition for Brind’Amour.

It’s the second straight year he will coach at the All-Star weekend.

