Apartment fire leaves 25 people without a home

Rocky Mount apartment complex displaces 25 people
Rocky Mount apartment complex displaces 25 people(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several fire departments respond to an apartment complex fire that leaves dozens of people displaced.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department units were dispatched Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. to a residential fire at 1213 Niblick Drive.

Crews said the two-story, 8 unit apartment building showed smoke coming from the roof and attic eaves.

Everyone got out safely.

The fire was extinguished in the apartment the fire started in, within half an hour of the first arriving fire unit.

That unit sustained major fire damage with additional heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the unit.

There was a moderate amount of fire extension to the adjacent apartments and in the attic.

Officials say about 25 residents were displaced, with about 29 Rocky Mount firefighters and Rocky Mount support staff responding.

The City of Rocky Mount Transit responded with three buses to give the residents a warm place to stay until the Red Cross arrived to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened this morning at U.S. 70 and South Queen Street.
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Tavoris Mathis
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
Greenville police investigate a stabbing
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
William Jones
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
Demayjon Williams
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
Onslow County airport impact on economy reaches new heights
This morning flight from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport was delayed.
ENC flights delayed due to FAA computer outage, PGV morning flights canceled