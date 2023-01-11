Apartment fire leaves 25 people without a home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several fire departments respond to an apartment complex fire that leaves dozens of people displaced.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department units were dispatched Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. to a residential fire at 1213 Niblick Drive.

Crews said the two-story, 8 unit apartment building showed smoke coming from the roof and attic eaves.

Everyone got out safely.

The fire was extinguished in the apartment the fire started in, within half an hour of the first arriving fire unit.

That unit sustained major fire damage with additional heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the unit.

There was a moderate amount of fire extension to the adjacent apartments and in the attic.

Officials say about 25 residents were displaced, with about 29 Rocky Mount firefighters and Rocky Mount support staff responding.

The City of Rocky Mount Transit responded with three buses to give the residents a warm place to stay until the Red Cross arrived to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

