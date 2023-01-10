YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card.

Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card.

The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who knows who these people are should call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

