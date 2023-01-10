YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

Police said these two are persons of interest in the case.
Police said these two are persons of interest in the case.(Winterville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card.

Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card.

The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who knows who these people are should call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Smith and Keith Bizzell
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
Greenville police investigate a stabbing
Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing
Deputy Kelly Tate back at work after stabbing
Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing
File Graphic
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Latest News

Tavoris Mathis
Man charged in Mount Olive murder
School dismissed early from traffic hazard; highway reopens in Duplin County
School dismissed early from traffic hazard; highway reopens in Duplin County
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Crash with two tractor trailers causing traffic snarl in Kinston
Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School
School dismissed early from traffic hazard; highway reopens in Duplin County
William Jones
Man facing multiple child sex charges in Greene County