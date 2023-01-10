Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

Pitt County Schools
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say he had a handgun on campus Tuesday.

Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the school and the discovery of a weapon.

School officials say the lockdown started at 12:35. As Farmville Police and PCS Security investigated, they learned additional information about a possible weapon on campus.

Following a brief search, police say they discovered the student with the gun and it was confiscated without incident.

Police say the investigation is still active and additional charges are possible.

The school remained on modified lockdown status until 2:35 p.m.

